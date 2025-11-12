Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Warming Up Quickly This Week

Rain Chances by the Weekend
Today's Forecast
Headlines

  • WARMING UP TODAY
  • WINDY AT TIMES
  • 70S POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND

We are turning the corner on the cold air for the rest of the week. Take today for example. Highs climb back into mid 50s. It will be a bit windy at times, making it feel slightly cooler.

Wind Forecast

Tomorrow brings more of the same with sunshine and highs around 56°.

Thursday

There is an even bigger warm up by the weekend! How about Saturday making a run at 70°?

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 54°
Overnight: Clear. Low: 32°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 56°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

