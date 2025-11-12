Warming Up Quickly This Week

Headlines



WARMING UP TODAY

WINDY AT TIMES

70S POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND

We are turning the corner on the cold air for the rest of the week. Take today for example. Highs climb back into mid 50s. It will be a bit windy at times, making it feel slightly cooler.

Tomorrow brings more of the same with sunshine and highs around 56°.

There is an even bigger warm up by the weekend! How about Saturday making a run at 70°?

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 54°

Overnight: Clear. Low: 32°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 56°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast