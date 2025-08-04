Headlines



WARMING UP THIS WEEK

SCATTERED RAIN CHANCES

HUMIDITY CLIMBS

It will be a gray day to start the week. We will still manage to get back into the mid 80s for highs. There is just enough of a rain chance to mention today. The highest chances will be south, but most stay dry. A bit more sunshine is back by Tuesday with another scattered storm and shower chance.

WRTV

Here is a snapshot of our rain chances for Tuesday morning. There will be another rain chance by the afternoon.

WRTV

We get much warmer this week. Highs will climb back into the upper 80s along with humidity making it feel even warmer.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 83°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered Rain Low: 67°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Scattered Storms & Showers High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast