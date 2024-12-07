We get a few days to thaw out

Temperatures are making progress! Highs returned to the 40s Saturday, which is much closer to average. Tonight won't be quite as cold either. SW wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph keep lows in the lower to middle 30s. Skies stay mostly clear.

Sunday brings sunshine for much of the day. SW winds gusting between 20 and 30 mph keep sending our temperatures higher. We'll warm into the lower to middle 50s Sunday afternoon. That'll make it our warmest day in nearly two weeks.

Clouds build in from the south Sunday afternoon into the evening. Those clouds lead to rain chances returning Sunday night. It's a fairly quick moving system. Rain chances may linger into Monday morning, before ending. Rainfall amounts around a half an inch are possible.

Temperatures start the week on the milder side, but another cold blast means highs struggle to reach 30° again by Wednesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 35°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Rain Sunday night. High: 54°

Monday: Showers early. Mostly cloudy. High: 53°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers. High: 43°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast