We open the week with a taste of spring, but winter is far from over

We're in a relative warm phase. Temperatures hold in the upper 30s overnight. Skies stay mostly cloudy.

Monday is a real treat for those tired of the cold. Temperatures jump quickly through the day. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s are more than 20° warmer than average. The record high is 67° set in 2020. Although we expect quite a few clouds, we'll work in plenty of sunshine too.

A breezy SW wind helps brings the warmth Monday. Gusts between 20 and 30 mph are expected for much of the day.

Temperatures turn cooler Tuesday, but we stay dry. Wednesday could be interesting. Rain develops, but if it arrives before temperatures can warm enough, we may see a period of a wintry mix. That should have little, if any, impact though. Much of the day will be chilly. However, temperatures continue to rise into Wednesday night. That means highs in the 50s aren't likely to occur until after sunset. The system quickly exits Thursday morning. A few rain showers may be left over early. After a mild start, temperatures are expected to fall into Thursday afternoon.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 39°

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 59°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 40°

Wednesday: Rain develops. Mix possible. Temps climb into Wednesday night.

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast