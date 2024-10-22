Watch Now
Weak system brings a breeze and isolated shower chance

A weak weather system makes its way across central Indiana this afternoon into this evening. A lucky few could see some light rain out of it. For the rest of us, skies become partly cloudy with a breezy SW wind. Wind gusts around 25 mph will be common through the night. That keeps temperatures mild with lows in the middle 50s.

A weak cold front slides across the state Wednesday. That will turn winds from the SW to the NW through the day. Gusts around 20 mph will be possible. Temperatures top out in the lower to middle 70s under partly sunny skies.

The best chance for rain comes the end of the week. Scattered showers are possible on Friday. However, rainfall amounts still look to be on the very light side.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low: 55°
Wednesday: Partly sunny and breezy. High: 74°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 64°
Friday: Partly sunny. A few showers. High: 74°
Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 64°

