A celestial show for Central Indiana: The Perseid meteor shower peaks this week

INDIANAPOLIS — We are heading into the peak of one of the best meteor showers of the year - The Persieds! August 12 and 13 will offer some of the highest rates of meteors above central Indiana. Normally, this is a very reliable show. This year - the moon could play spoiler.

It has only been a few days since the full Surgeon Moon. That means by August 12, the moon will be in a waning gibbous phase. That will put its illumination at ~87%. This will likely washout a lot of the dimmer meteors. The Persieds can thankfully produce some very vivid flashes in our night sky, so all hope isn't lost.

The greatest chances to see a meteor will be August 12 and 13. Head away from city lights and look directly up after midnight through pre-dawn. the meteors will radiate from the constellation Perseus, but can been seen all over.

There are a few tricks with a bight moon to increase your odds. You can block the moon with a tree or building. That should help get you in a shadow so your eyes adjust better. Also, be a little more patient for a bright meteor to out compete the moonlight.

Fun fact: This meteor shower happens because the earth is plowing through the debris field left over by the comet Swift-Tuttle. You may remember seeing that comet in the night sky back in 1995! Those little rock and ice particles hit the earths atmosphere and burn up, creating the bright flash we see.

The forecast is in good shape too! Here is a snapshot of early Tuesday morning.

WRTV

We expect clear skies. Wednesday morning will be a bit more difficult with some added clouds.