Brace for the heat: Understanding the upcoming heat advisories

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday is the first day of summer and we get into a heat wave quickly.

All of central Indiana is under a heat advisory or an extreme heat watch. This is in anticipation of temperatures quickly climbing into the mid 90s this weekend! This will be the first time we have hit 90° or warmer in Indianapolis this year.

Here is the weekend forecast:

You have to go back to September 21st 2024 to find the last time we hit 90°. That was 94°.

This may be obvious to some, but it has been a while. Take this as a friendly reminder to stay hydrated! Other summer heat tips include:

Wear sunscreen

Limit outdoor activities

Take breaks

Recognize heat exhaustion and heat stroke (symptoms include weakness, dizziness, nausea, and headaches. Extreme cases can involve a body temperature 103° or higher)

Check on your neighbors

This pattern will be with us for a while. We anticipate highs in the 90s for at least the next week!