Central Indiana Under an Enhanced Risk: Prepare for Damaging Winds and Severe Storms

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday brings the potential for strong to severe storms.

What: Damaging wind will be the main concern with storms that form Wednesday. Gusts could reach 60+ MPH. A few storms may also produce hail and heavy rain with localized flooding possible. Finally, an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. No need to panic, just have a plan and know that WRTV's Storm Team will be watching this closely.

When: The highest potential for severe storms will develop by Wednesday afternoon and continue into the evening. Storms are forecast to move from west to east across the state.

Who: All of central Indiana has the chance to see strong to severe storms. The enhanced risk covers the center of the state.

We have all the right ingredients in place to support this severe weather chance. This setup is what we call "conditional". We're hopeful that some limiting factors will keep storms from becoming too strong, but it is best to have a plan. We will keep you posted.