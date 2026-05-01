Chilly start to May with frost possible this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Cooler air continues through the first weekend of May.

TONIGHT

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Cover those plants! A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for most of central Indiana from 12 AM to 9 AM EDT on Saturday. Clouds will also increase later on. Low temperatures in the mid-30s.

TOMORROW

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Partly cloudy. An isolated sprinkle cannot be ruled out south of I-70, mainly. High temperatures in the mid-50s.

SUNDAY

Another frost advisory may be warranted for the morning hours. Partly cloudy skies will be in place. High temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

7-DAY FORECAST

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Better rain opportunities return next week. Only a couple of showers around on Monday, with the bulk of the rainfall on the way Tuesday PM into Wednesday. Another shot of cooler-than-average air builds back in Indiana late next week.