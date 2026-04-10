Cold front crossing Friday evening, warm weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A cold front is crossing central Indiana this evening. Our broad pattern still keeps much of Indiana warm over the next 7 days.

TONIGHT

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Spotty showers from the late afternoon exit to the south. Clouds will decrease as the night goes on. Low temperatures in the low 40s.

TOMORROW

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Mostly sunny skies to start. Clouds increase through the afternoon. High temperatures in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY

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Temperatures warm up underneath a warm front. Mostly cloudy skies are anticipated. High temperatures near 80 degrees with winds gusting to around 30 mph.

7-DAY FORECAST

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Central Indiana will be in the warm sector much of next week. This will bring in almost daily rain/storm chances. Most of these chances at rain don't appear to be all-day soakers. The northern half of Indiana is in a slight risk of severe storms on late Tuesday. Indianapolis could be close to the record high on Tuesday, 85 degrees set back in 1883.

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