Cool Friday, frosty weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Showers very early this morning will move off to the east. We will see dry conditions this afternoon, but it will be cooler. Frosty conditions, heading into the weekend with warmer temperatures for next week.

TODAY

A few morning showers are possible across parts of central Indiana. The rain moves out by mid to late morning. Clouds stick around for the first part of the day with a few peaks of sun later in the afternoon. Despite any sunshine we see today, it will be on the cooler side. Normal high temperature for this time of year is 69 degrees. We will stay into the 50s this afternoon. Winds will be a touch breezy out of the north west.

TONIGHT

WRTV

Temperatures tumble tonight with lows falling into the 30s. We will see a frost advisory in place at midnight until 9 o’clock Saturday. This is in place right along the I-70 corridor. If you do have any tender vegetation that you have planted, you’ll need to either bring it in or cover it up.

WRTV

TOMORROW

WRTV

If you are running the Indy, mini marathon temperatures will be into the 30s at race time. It will be dry for the day with temperature staying into the 50s.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

The end of the weekend will warm up a little bit more. Look for high temperatures to be into the 60s on Sunday.

Unsettled weather moves in for the first part of the new work week. Several rounds of showers and even thunderstorms will be possible next week. Temperatures climb a little bit more for next week. High temperatures will be into the 70s on Monday with readings into the 60s for the rest of the week.

