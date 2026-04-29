Cooler temperatures and breezy conditions kick off May

INDIANAPOLIS — Our broad pattern turns cooler as we head into the weekend!
TONIGHT
Isolated sprinkles are possible mainly NE of Indianapolis this evening. Skies clear out to mostly clear by the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the low 40s.
TOMORROW
Mostly sunny skies to partly cloudy. High temperature near 60 degrees. Spotty showers will arrive late Thursday night.
FRIDAY
Early AM spotty rain is possible, but most of it will be gone by the daytime hours. Rainfall amounts don't look too impressive with most spots under 0.25". Partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
7-DAY FORECAST
Get ready for a cooler and sunny weekend. Saturday morning, many spots will be around the frost mark. Keep this in mind for the Indy Mini Marathon. Temperatures rebound toward 70 degrees next week, with a few small chances of rain.