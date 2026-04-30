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Cooler temps creating the possibility for a frosty start to May

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WRTV
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Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — Cooler air will be the theme to open up the month of May. Get ready for the chance of frost this weekend.

TONIGHT

Clouds increase as the evening goes on. Spotty, light showers arrive in the middle of the night and continue into the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the mid-40s.

TOMORROW

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Spotty showers mainly in the early morning exits through breakfast. Partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out primarily north and east of Indy in the PM. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY

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Frost is possible when waking up in the morning. Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the mid-50s.

7-DAY FORECAST

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Temperatures slightly warm up closer to average going into the start of next week. There will be a couple of chances of rain until cooler and quieter conditions return later on next week.