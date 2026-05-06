Cooler Wednesday, warmer weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV)— Clouds stick around for the first part of the day today. Dry conditions for much of the day but look for cooler temperatures for the middle part of the work week. We will see some warmer temperatures for the weekend with on-and-off rain chances.

TODAY

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After our record rainfall yesterday of 1.92 inches, the morning showers we see will exit the state. Cloud cover lingers through the first part of the day. Clouds begin to break up later in the afternoon, leading to some sunshine. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but lots of dry time is expected.

High temperatures will stay in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The normal high for this time of year is about 71.

TONIGHT

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Clouds begin to decrease later on this evening as high-pressure builds into the state. We will see temperatures drop with readings falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

TOMORROW

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Thursday will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Highs are still a bit on the cooler side with temperatures near 60 degrees. There is a slight chance for a few showers late Thursday evening, but all of that rain will move out by early Friday morning.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

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Dry through much of the day on Friday. Another system moves in on Friday evening, bringing a chance for some showers across parts of Indiana. High temperatures on Friday will climb into the upper 60s.

Dry conditions on Saturday for this weekend‘s Grand Prix. It looks like it will be a beautiful day to go racing. Partly cloudy with highs right around 73.

Rain chances increase on Sunday for Mother’s Day. Showers and even a few thunderstorms could be possible. High temperatures will reach 70.

A cooler start to the new work week. We will see temperatures back into the 60s. Dry conditions on Monday but some more rain chances could be possible on Tuesday.