Fantastic Thursday, rain returns Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) - A beautiful Thursday with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Rain returns on Friday, but it dries out just in time for the weekend.

TODAY

WRTV

A picture-perfect day today with mostly sunny conditions. We will see high temperatures climbing into the 80s across much of the state. The normal high temperature for this time of year is 66. We will be well above that today. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the south and southwest and may gust at times right around 20 to 25 mph. It will be a beautiful day for baseball. The Indianapolis Indians have a matinee game. Don't forget the sunscreen as you head to the ballpark today.

TONIGHT

WRTV

Mostly clear skies this evening. Temperatures will stay on the mild side with readings falling into the 50s.

TOMORROW

WRTV

Clouds return on Friday as a system moves across the state. Look for showers and even a few rumbles of thunder across parts of Central Indiana for the first part of the day. One or two of those thunderstorms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. We may pick up about a tenth to a half an inch of rainfall across parts of Indianapolis. Rain turns more scattered in nature into the late afternoon and early evening hours high temperatures on Friday will climb into the mid upper 70s.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

A stray shower can’t be ruled out early Saturday morning however we have lots of dry time for both weekend days. High temperatures will be into the low 70s. So, a bit cooler but still above normal for this time of the year.

Rain returns for the new work week. Showers in a few thunderstorms could be possible on Monday. Temperatures stay at or above normal for the first part of the work week

