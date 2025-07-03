Hot, Humid, and Ready for Fireworks!

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana can expect classic summer weather for the 4th of July!

Friday, 4th of July: Looking Hot, Dry, and Sunny

Friday looks beautiful! Expect a high temperature near 91° with some humidity making it feel hotter. Rain looks to hold off for the day so any fireworks shows should go off without a problem.

Saturday: Dialing Up the Heat.

Dry skies stick around heading into the holiday weekend. It will be hotter with highs in the mid 90s. The heat index will likely climb to near 100°!

Sunday: Spotty Storms are Back

Things look a bit more unsettled by Sunday afternoon. There will be enough moisture for a scattered storm or two. Something to consider if you are heading out. Temperatures still manage to make it into the low 90s.

Some of Central Indiana's Fireworks shows:

Fourth Fest Downtown: 10 P.M. - Fireworks launched from atop the 500 N Meridian office building

Carmelfest Fireworks: 9:45 P.M. - downtown Carmel

Noblesville Fireworks Festival: 10 P.M. - Forest Park

Fishers Fireworks Shows: 10 P.M.

-Nickel Plate District Viewing (Primary viewing will take place on the NPD AMP lawn)

- Cyntheanne Park Viewing

- Geist Reservoir Viewing - View this fireworks show on the water. (no viewing will be permitted from Fall Creek Bridge or Geist Marina)

Zionsville Fireworks at Lion's Park: 10 P.M.

Of course that is just a few of the many fireworks shows happening around central Indiana. The forecast applies across the state!