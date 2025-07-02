It's time for a change!

INDIANAPOLIS — Love it or hate it, the time has come to adjust our sleep schedule. The first weekend in November brings a return to standard time. Indiana has been making the seasonal switch for nearly 20 years.

When the clocks fall back Saturday night, our sunrise and sunsets will shift along with them. We gain an extra hour of daylight in the morning. This means fewer kids will have to wait at the bus stop in the dark. Sunrise moves to just after 7am Sunday.

What we gain in the morning, we lose in the evening. The sun sets just after 5:30pm Sunday. We lose nearly an hour of daylight through the end of November.

No doubt the debate between changing time or not will continue. If we stayed an Daylight Saving Time, we would have some pretty dark mornings. Indiana is the western most state in the Eastern Time Zone. By January, our sunrise wouldn't happen until after 9am!

For now, the time change is here to stay. We'll switch back to Daylight Saving Time March 8th.