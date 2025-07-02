Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

It's time for a change!

KM2.png
wrtv
KM2.png
Posted
and last updated

INDIANAPOLIS — Love it or hate it, the time has come to adjust our sleep schedule. The first weekend in November brings a return to standard time. Indiana has been making the seasonal switch for nearly 20 years.

When the clocks fall back Saturday night, our sunrise and sunsets will shift along with them. We gain an extra hour of daylight in the morning. This means fewer kids will have to wait at the bus stop in the dark. Sunrise moves to just after 7am Sunday.

What we gain in the morning, we lose in the evening. The sun sets just after 5:30pm Sunday. We lose nearly an hour of daylight through the end of November.

KM1.png


No doubt the debate between changing time or not will continue. If we stayed an Daylight Saving Time, we would have some pretty dark mornings. Indiana is the western most state in the Eastern Time Zone. By January, our sunrise wouldn't happen until after 9am!

KM3.png

For now, the time change is here to stay. We'll switch back to Daylight Saving Time March 8th.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.