Low-end severe storms may bring gusty winds & heavy rain this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — A round of strong storms could impact Indianapolis this weekend, bringing the potential for damaging winds and heavy rain. Our risk is conditional, meaning everything has to come together just right. That makes this a lower-end risk, but not zero. Here is the weekend forecast:

When to expect storms in Indianapolis:

Scattered strong to severe storms look possible Saturday afternoon/evening. Here is a snapshot of what Saturday afternoon could look like:

The highest chance to see a storm or shower will be from 2 p.m. through midnight. If you have weekend plans, it is important to note that this will not be an all-day rain. Just have a backup plan and be ready to head inside should a storm find you.

What are the main threats?

Heavy rain leading to localized flooding is the main concern. These storms will have a lot of moisture to work with, so where a storm sets up and if it follows another storm, that would lead to flooding.

Strong winds are also possible. Any one storm could create a wind gust in the range of 50-60 miles per hour.

An isolated spin-up is not out of the question. The risk of a tornado or two is very low in our area, but not zero. Have your severe weather plan in place just in case! That threat goes up to the northeast.

