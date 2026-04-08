Major shift in weather pattern brings warmer temperatures to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — We are tracking a handful of warmer days with multiple rain and storm chances.

Today

WRTV

Fantastic this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tonight

Expect a warmer night than Tuesday night under partly cloudy skies. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday

WRTV

Spotty to scattered showers are possible at times during the day. Highs in the mid 70s with breezy winds that will gust up to 20-30 MPH.

7-Day Forecast

WRTV

Rain is likely Friday with breezy winds. This weekend looks dry with temperatures in the upper 60s Saturday and pushing near 80 Sunday. More rain and storm chances are ahead early next week.

