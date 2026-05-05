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More chances for rain with a cool end to the week

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WRTV
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Posted

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — More soaking rain is on this evening into tonight. Severe storms are not expected.

TONIGHT:

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Widespread showers. Additional rainfall amounts this evening into tonight of 0.5-1" with higher amounts further south. Rain will taper off in the early morning hours. No severe storms are expected, but you may hear some isolated rumbles of thunder. Low temperatures in the low 40s.

TOMORROW:

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Partly to mostly cloudy skies after the early AM rain exits. High temperatures in the upper 50s.

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THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy with cooler than average temperatures. High temperatures near 60 degrees.

7-DAY FORECAST:

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A weak front brings a chance of rain late Friday into Friday night. We are looking dry on Saturday in central Indiana for those going to the Grand Prix at IMS. Mother's Day may be tricky with another cold front bringing the chance of showers and storms. Both weekend days will be in the low 70s.

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