More rain chances and cooler temperatures expected for rest of the week

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana has had a wet stretch this week. There are few more windows of rain chances to watch this week.
TONIGHT:
Clouds decrease. Mostly clear skies are expected in the early morning. Low temperature near 40 degrees.
THURSDAY:
Mostly sunny. Into the late evening and overnight hours, spotty showers are possible. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
FRIDAY:
Scattered showers and storms with the better rain opportunities in the PM hours. Severe weather is not expected, currently. High temperatures in the upper 60s.
7-DAY FORECAST:
The Sonsio Grand Prix at IMS is looking dry and warmer on Saturday with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s. On Mother's Day, another round of showers and storms will be on the way. Next week will feature temperatures slightly below average for this time of year.