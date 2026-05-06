More rain chances and cooler temperatures expected for rest of the week

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana has had a wet stretch this week. There are few more windows of rain chances to watch this week.

TONIGHT:

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Clouds decrease. Mostly clear skies are expected in the early morning. Low temperature near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY:

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Mostly sunny. Into the late evening and overnight hours, spotty showers are possible. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

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FRIDAY:

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Scattered showers and storms with the better rain opportunities in the PM hours. Severe weather is not expected, currently. High temperatures in the upper 60s.

7-DAY FORECAST:

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The Sonsio Grand Prix at IMS is looking dry and warmer on Saturday with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s. On Mother's Day, another round of showers and storms will be on the way. Next week will feature temperatures slightly below average for this time of year.

