Quiet Tuesday with cooler temps by late week

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) - Much quieter weather today with cooler temperatures. Highs will stay below normal for the rest of the week. A few rain chances but no severe weather is expected.

TODAY

WRTV

Some clouds to start the day off this morning. Otherwise, we will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the west at 8 to 12 mph with gusts near 20. It will be dry though much of the day with high temperatures climbing near 67 degrees. The normal high for this time of the year is 68 so highs will be very close to normal.

TONIGHT

More rain develops later this evening. Showers and a few thunderstorms may be possible overnight. No severe weather is expected. Lows will fall into the lower 50s.

TOMORROW

WRTV

A wet start to your Wednesday so make sure the kids have the rain gear in the morning. Showers come to an end by the midday hours with highs climbing in the lower 60s. It will feel much cooler with clouds. Winds will be breezy again with gusts near 20 mph.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

Temperatures will be on the cooler side as we begin the month of May. It will be dry but much cooler. Morning temperatures at the bus stop will be in the lower 40s in many spots.

Don’t plant flowers or the garden just yet. We have some chilly mornings on tap. Lows will start into the upper 30s early Friday and Saturday mornings.

Scattered showers are possible on Friday, especially in morning hours. Highs in the afternoon will climb into the upper 50s.

Sunshine will be back for much of the weekend; however it will be on the cooler side. For the Indy Mini Marathon look for a chilly start. Temperatures will likely be in the upper 30s. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Saturday.

Sunshine returns for the weekend with temperatures slowly warming up. Highs will get back into the lower and middle 60s for Sunday.

