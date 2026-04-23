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Rain & storm chance on Friday, stronger storm possibility late Monday

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WRTV
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Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — After a dry & warm day, scattered showers are possible on Friday with isolated storms.

TONIGHT

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Partly cloudy & dry. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

TOMORROW

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A weakening line of spotty showers crosses central Indiana and midday hours. Scattered showers and storms redevelop later on in the afternoon. An isolated risk of a gusty thunderstorm can't be ruled out. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

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SATURDAY

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Partly cloudy. An isolated shower can't be ruled out in the early morning hours, but the rest of the day should be dry. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

7-DAY FORECAST

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Warmer-than-average temperatures continue into early next week. We will need to monitor for severe storms late on Monday. Most of Indiana has been added to a slight risk. Following the severe storms, cooler air follows mid-week.
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