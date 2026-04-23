Rain & storm chance on Friday, stronger storm possibility late Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — After a dry & warm day, scattered showers are possible on Friday with isolated storms.

TONIGHT

WRTV

Partly cloudy & dry. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

TOMORROW

WRTV

A weakening line of spotty showers crosses central Indiana and midday hours. Scattered showers and storms redevelop later on in the afternoon. An isolated risk of a gusty thunderstorm can't be ruled out. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

WRTV

SATURDAY

WRTV

Partly cloudy. An isolated shower can't be ruled out in the early morning hours, but the rest of the day should be dry. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

7-DAY FORECAST

WRTV

Warmer-than-average temperatures continue into early next week. We will need to monitor for severe storms late on Monday. Most of Indiana has been added to a slight risk. Following the severe storms, cooler air follows mid-week.

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