Rain & storms Friday night, much cooler weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — Storms have erupted in Iowa this afternoon. This line of storms is on the way to Indiana later tonight as it gradually weakens.

TONIGHT

WRTV

An isolated pop-up shower or storm is possible this evening. To our west, an intense squall line will likely form in the coming hours. Damaging winds may carry over with this same line into western/NW Indiana after 11 PM ET. An isolated spin-up tornado can't be ruled out for these locations.

The line of storms will likely weaken the further it gets into the state. A slight (2/5) risk of severe storms is in place for the western half of Indiana. Arrival of rain in Indy will be after midnight into the early AM.

TOMORROW

WRTV

On/off showers then carry over through Saturday late morning. Spotty showers and storms are possible primarily along and east of I-69 during the PM hours.

WRTV

Rainfall amounts will range for most between 0.25 and 0.75". Temperatures will fall as the day goes on behind the cold front. High temperatures early on in the upper 60s and low 70s.

WRTV

SUNDAY

Quiet, sunny, and colder. After starting off the morning in the upper 30s, afternoon temperatures get into the upper 50s.

7-DAY FORECAST

WRTV

A widespread frost is on the table for Monday. Next week will lack rain with temperatures climbing back in to the mid-70s.

WRTV

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