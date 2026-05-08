Seasonal with several rain chances through the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A half and half weekend with warmer conditions for the first part of the weekend. Scattered rain and slightly cooler weather for your Mother’s Day. Temperatures continue to go up and down throughout the next several days with spotty rain chances as well.

TODAY

WRTV

Some sunshine early this morning, otherwise partly mostly cloudy sky into the afternoon. We will see a storm system move across parts of the Midwest producing some gusty winds out of the south and southwest. Those winds may gust at times near 20 to 25 mph. Those won’t bring in warmer temperatures today into the upper 60s. Later in the afternoon into the early evening hours, we will see an increased chance of showers and even a few pockets of thunderstorms. No severe weather anticipated however we will see some of those showers moving in just in time for the evening commute.

TONIGHT

WRTV

Scattered showers, heading into the overnight hours. Lots of clouds in place in temperatures remain relatively mild with readings into the lower 50s.

TOMORROW

WRTV

Some early morning cloud cover on Saturday otherwise lots of sunshine for the afternoon. Winds may still gust at times out of the southwest near 20 mph. High temperatures will be into the lower 70s. Late Saturday another rain chance moves into parts of Indiana.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

Look for a lot more cloud cover on Sunday. For Mother’s Day showers will be likely on and off throughout the day scattered at times across parts of Indiana. Temperatures will drop back into the lower and middle 60s.

WRTV

We will see sunny conditions on your Monday. But temperatures will be starting below normal for this time of year. It will be a cool morning at the bus stop with temperatures into the 40s.

More rain chances move in here on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures into the middle 60s. Sunshine returns on Thursday with highs back in the 70s.