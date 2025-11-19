Serving up your Thanksgiving forecast

The Indy 500, Thanksgiving and Christmas may have a wide range in weather, but there is something they have in common. Lots of eyes on the forecast! An early heads up on the expected weather is important with so many people making plans.

Thanksgiving is one of those holidays that can have a wide range in weather across Central Indiana depending on the year. Last year, we recorded a trace of snow with a high of 39°. More than 2" of snow fell in 1902 making it our snowiest Thanksgiving ever. On the flip side, the turkey wasn't the only thing roasting in 1973 when we had a high of 69°.

Our weather does look to go through a transition as we get to Thanksgiving this year. Temperatures are expected to warm back above average ahead of the holiday with highs in the 50s. Our average high sits right around 50°. However, the outlook for the end of the month calls for things to cool down closer to normal.

What does all of that mean for Thanksgiving this year? It signals that we aren't looking at a warm holiday this go around. Exactly how cool or cold is still a bit of a question. One model has highs in the 40s, while others keep temperatures in the 30s. The good news for now is that the weather does look quiet for travel ahead of and on Thanksgiving.

Be sure to check the WRTV forecast here for updates as we get closer. Have a safe and happy holiday!