Soggy start, cloudy and cooler

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Soggy conditions to start the day. Steady rain ends later this morning. Temperatures will remain below normal for the rest of the week. A few rain chances late in the week with sunny skies for the weekend.

TODAY

WRTV

Steady rain ends later this morning. Clouds hang around for much of the day. A few peaks of sunshine will be possible later this afternoon. While much of the steady rain moves off to the east, an isolated shower may be possible this afternoon. Lots of dry time is expected today, so it looks like we will have IndyCar practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway today.

Highs climb into the low and middle 60s. Winds will be out of the north and may gust at times near 15 to 20 miles per hour.

TONIGHT

WRTV

Skies will eventually begin to clear later tonight. It will be breezy and cool. Some spots in northern Indiana may drop into the upper 30s. Indy will fall around 41 degrees.

TOMORROW

WRTV

Sunny, cool and dry for your Thursday. Temperatures stay around 60 for the afternoon. The normal high for this time of the year is 68. Winds may be a bit breezy at times with gusts near 15 to 20 mph.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

A few showers will be likely late Thursday into early Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be dry with highs climbing into the upper 50s.

Frosty conditions will be possible for both weekend mornings as temperatures drop into the 30s. It will be dry for the Indy 500 mini-marathon. However, be prepared for a chilly start.

Lots of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s on Saturday. On Sunday, despite the chilly start, temperatures climb much closer to normal.

Rain chances are possible to start the new work week. Look for highs to be close to 70 on both Monday and Tuesday.

