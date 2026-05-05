Soggy Tuesday with steady rain and cooler temps

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A soggy start to your Tuesday. Rain will continue off and on throughout the day today with some spots seeing heavier pockets of rain. We dry out but cool down for the middle part of the work week.

TODAY

WRTV

Rain will be moderate to maybe even heavy at times. We will see a few breaks in the rain at times today. We’ve already picked up almost an inch in some spots and we could see another half inch to an inch of rainfall by early Wednesday morning. Because of the cloud cover and the rain temperatures will stay into the upper 50s near 60 this afternoon.

TONIGHT

WRTV

No severe weather is expected, but a few claps of thunder and some lightning may be possible. Low temperatures will be into the 40s with rain, continuing through the first part of the overnight hours.

TOMORROW

WRTV

Lots of clouds on your Wednesday with much of the heavy rain off to the south and east of us. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out for the afternoon. It will be cooler with highs right around 59.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

Cooler for your Thursday with high is only around 60. It will be a dry day with partly cloudy skies.

Rain returns for the end of the week on Friday. Some showers will be possible with high temperatures into the mid and upper 60s.

This weekend looks to be more reasonable with highs right around normal. Temperatures will be closed to 71 on Saturday with some sunshine. Another round of rain pushes in on Sunday with some showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be close to 70°. Partly cloudy on Monday with temperatures dropping into the middle 60s.

