Spotty showers likely to close out the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — After a beautiful Thursday, a few spotty showers move in over the coming hours. Even better rain chances are on the way for Friday PM.

TONIGHT:

Spotty showers move in this evening. Clouds increase. Low temperatures in the mid-40s.

TOMORROW:

WRTV

Spotty showers are possible in the morning, primarily north of I-70. The better chance of rain arrives for the late afternoon into the overnight hours. Scattered showers will produce 0.5-1" mainly in this timespan. This may be an issue for qualifications at IMS for the Sonsio Grand Prix. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

WRTV

SATURDAY:

WRTV

Skies clear out to mostly sunny. High temperatures in the mid-70s. Gorgeous conditions are expected for the Sonsio Grand Prix.

WRTV

7-DAY FORECAST:

WRTV

A couple of showers will be on the way for Mother's Day. Temperatures return to slightly below average for the start of next week. Mid to late week, central Indiana climbs back into the lower 70s.

