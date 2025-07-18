Storms Could Disrupt a Busy Central Indiana Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a busy weekend in Indianapolis! If you have plans from the WNBA All-Star Game to the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration and everything in between, my message is to be weather aware.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a "Slight" risk for severe weather. That is a level 2 out of 5 potential for strong to severe storms. That isn't a guarantee that storms will find you, but the potential is certainly higher. Saturday's storms have the energy to produce damaging winds and heavy rain - leading to localized flash flooding.

The time frame looks to be in the afternoon hours. We will watch a cold front track south and mix with some very warm and humid air. There is a good bit of disagreement on how this system plays out, so I want to convey uncertainty. Nonetheless, storms are certainly possible and if they get going could end up strong.

Here's one forecast models opinion on how this plays out:

WRTV

Again, take that with a grain of salt. Timing and intensity still need to be refined. Know that we will be watching it and bring you updates!

In the meantime:



Keep an umbrella nearby

Have a way to get weather alerts

Stay tuned to our forecast for any updates

Stay safe and enjoy the weekend!