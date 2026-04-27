Strong storms Monday afternoon and evening

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Weather alert today for strong, severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms come to an end overnight and temperatures drop below normal for the rest of the week.

TODAY

WRTV

Dry conditions to start off the day today with mainly cloudy skies. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s with a gusty wind near 30 mph. Showers and thunderstorms develop later this afternoon anytime after 3pm. A cluster of showers and thunderstorms could be on the stronger side for the evening commute. Main threats will be damaging winds but isolated tornadoes cannot be rolled out as well. A line of stronger thunderstorms moves in later on this evening.

TONIGHT

WRTV

A line of storms will develop and move across the state between 9pm and 1 o’clock on Tuesday morning. These thunderstorms could be on the stronger side with heavy rainfall damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Overnight skies begin to clear with temperatures falling near 60.

TOMORROW

WRTV

Some cloud cover to start off the day on Tuesday. For the afternoon look for a partly to mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures near 70. We will see some more rain developed late Tuesday evening and during the overnight hours into early Wednesday morning.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

Rain chances for the first part of Wednesday. Mainly cloudy conditions throughout the afternoon. Temperatures drop below normal for the mid and ladder half of the week. High temperatures only stay into the low and middle 60s for Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday will look for another round of rain possible with a few showers mainly cloudy skies and high temperatures only near 58. Early Friday and Saturday mornings temperatures will be into the upper 30s. Will look for some more sunshine heading into the weekend but temperature stays low in the middle 60s.

