Sunny but cooler Thursday, frosty weekend mornings

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) - Much cooler conditions this morning as temperatures start out into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Below normal temperatures will continue as we begin the month of May with frost likely over the weekend.

TODAY

WRTV

Clear but cool this morning with temperature starting into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Lots of sunshine throughout the afternoon with high temperatures climbing near 60. This is below the normal high of 68. Winds will be out of the north and north west and may gust at times near 15 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT

WRTV

Clouds begin to increase later this evening ahead of our next quick weather maker. If you are heading to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to watch the Fever play, no weather worries. Look for a partly cloudy sky with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Overnight rain develops, and it will be light to scattered at times.

TOMORROW

WRTV

A few early morning showers will greet you on Friday morning. Rain comes to an end by late morning with partly cloudy conditions for the afternoon. It will be cooler with high temperatures climbing only into the upper 50s. This is 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

Frosty conditions to start off the weekend. Temperatures will be into the 30s by early Saturday morning. We could be setting a couple of new record low temperatures for the weekend. Look for lots of sunshine for your Saturday with dry conditions for the Indie mini marathon. Temperatures will stay into the mid 50s for the afternoon.

Another frosty start Sunday morning with temperatures into the upper 30s. Sunny skies for the afternoon, but it will warm up a little bit more on Sunday. Look for reasonable temperatures with highs into the mid 60s.

Rain chances head this way for early next week. Scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder will be possible for the first few days of the work week. High temperatures will climb near 70.