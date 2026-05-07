Sunny but still cool; rain returns Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Chilly conditions this morning, but we will look for some sunshine today. More rain chances work into the state for the end of the work week. Seasonable temperatures head this way for the first half of the weekend.

TODAY

Lots of sunshine today, but still on the cooler side. We will look for high temperatures right around 60, which is still 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. Much of the day will be dry with partly cloudy skies into the afternoon. Winds stay light out of the west.

TONIGHT

WRTV

A few spotty showers will be possible later this evening in northern sections of Indiana. These showers may creep into Indianapolis after midnight. Low temperatures will fall into the middle 40s.

TOMORROW

WRTV

Lots of clouds for your Friday with some rain showers as possible. It will be a bit breezy with winds out of the southwest gusting near 20 mph. Those winds do boost temperatures into the upper 60s, which is much closer to normal for this time of the year. Showers will continue through the Friday evening timeframe and will eventually come to an end around midnight on Saturday.

We may pick up another tenth to half an inch of rainfall.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

A half-and-half weekend across much of central Indiana. Lots of events going on Saturday in downtown Indianapolis and beyond. Much of the day will be dry under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be around normal into the lower 70s. Rain chances increase late Saturday and especially on Sunday. Look for mostly cloudy skies for your Mother’s Day rain chances are possible with highs into the upper 60s.

A cooler as we begin the new work week with partly cloudy skies on Monday. High temperatures will be until low and middle 60s. Rain chances return on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. Highs near 70 on Wednesday with mainly cloudy conditions.