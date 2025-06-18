Watch Now
Tornado Watch Issued for Central Indiana

Strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging wind and a tornado possible this afternoon
INDIANAPOLIS — A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for our area until 8 P.M.

A "watch" means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form. Have a way to get alerts this afternoon and evening and know your severe weather plan.

If a warning is issued it is time to put your plan into action.

The time frame for severe weather this afternoon will be from 2 to 10 p.m. tonight. Damaging wind is the main threat with any storms that develop, but flooding, hail and a tornado are all possible.

