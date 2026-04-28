Two tornadoes confirmed in Morgan County from Monday night storms

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Two tornadoes have been confirmed in Morgan County from Monday night's severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.

An EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 105 mph touched down on the south side of Mooresville. Damage began on Carol Lane and East Wilson Drive. The tornado continued near Turner Road before dissipating.

A second tornado touched down after the EF-1 lifted. The EF-0 tornado produced maximum winds of 85 mph.

The National Weather Service conducted storm surveys to assess the damage and confirm the tornado ratings.

Indiana's 2026 tornado count now stands at 18. The state typically sees its peak tornado season from April through June.

No injuries have been reported from Monday night's tornadoes in Morgan County.

According to Mooresthe ville Fire Department, damage has been reported on the east side of Mooresville, including the SR 144 corridor from Johnson Road to Kitchen Road, as well as Neitzel Road and Pennington Road, and continuing into Madison Twp.

Officials are warning residents to stay clear of downed power lines and to report them immediately.

Residents are still encouraged to report any damage to their home to Morgan County EMA at mcema@morgancounty.in.gov.