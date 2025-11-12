Waking Up To Wonderful Northern Lights Pictures in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A strong geomagnetic storm created stunning images across the Hoosier state!

Northern lights, or the aurora borealis, danced across the sky Tuesday night.

Here are some images sent in to our chief meteorologist Todd Klaassen:

WRTV Melissa johnson

WRTV Danny Miller

WRTV Scott Aaron

WRTV Lynne Kurts

These fantastic sights happen when solar flares eject energetic debris toward the Earth. Molecules in the Earth's magnetic field collide with the particles from the sun. The electrons activate the Ionosphere and the result is nothing short of natural art.

If you were lucky enough to catch this show, send some photos our way at wrtvnews@scripps.com.