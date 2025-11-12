Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Waking Up To Wonderful Northern Lights Pictures in Indiana

Hoosiers treated to a show
Cicero Northern Lights
WRTV/Jessica Noble
Cicero Northern Lights
INDIANAPOLIS — A strong geomagnetic storm created stunning images across the Hoosier state!

Northern lights, or the aurora borealis, danced across the sky Tuesday night.

Here are some images sent in to our chief meteorologist Todd Klaassen:

Carroll Cass CO line
Pittsboro
North Vernon
Howard Co

These fantastic sights happen when solar flares eject energetic debris toward the Earth. Molecules in the Earth's magnetic field collide with the particles from the sun. The electrons activate the Ionosphere and the result is nothing short of natural art.

If you were lucky enough to catch this show, send some photos our way at wrtvnews@scripps.com.

