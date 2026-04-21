Warm and breezy today, rain chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Warm conditions heading this way through much of the week. Several rain chances will be possible through the next seven days.

TODAY

WRTV

Cooler conditions this morning with temperatures starting in the 40s. Look for lots of sunshine throughout the afternoon, but it will be breezy. A cold front off to the west of us will bring in gusty winds out of the south and southwest. Those winds may gust anywhere from 20 to 30 mph. Those winds will bring in much warmer temperatures today. High temperatures will be right around 76, which is 10 degrees above the normal high.

TONIGHT

WRTV

As the cold front moves through later tonight across Indiana, we will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms develop. Look for rain to begin after 7 p.m. in northern Indiana. The rain will continue to push farther south and reach central Indiana after about midnight. Low temperatures will fall near 59.

TOMORROW

WRTV

An early morning shower is possible on Wednesday. As a line of scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder pushes across the state. We will have a nice afternoon with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures into the mid 70s.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

Dry conditions on Thursday with lots of sunshine. High temperatures will climb into the lower 80s.

A few scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible on Friday. It looks like the severe weather will stay well to the west of Indiana. High temperatures on Friday climb into the upper 70s.

More scattered showers are possible very early Saturday morning. But the weekend overall looks dry. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s. Another round of rain moves in on Monday.

