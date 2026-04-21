Warm and breezy Tuesday, chances for rain ahead

A weak cold front drops through central Indiana later tonight into Wednesday. Severe storms aren't expected in our area, but spotty showers build in the early AM on Wednesday.

TONIGHT

WRTV

Clouds increase as the night goes on. Spotty showers drop in from the north after midnight. Low temperatures in the upper 50s.

TOMORROW

WRTV

Spotty showers waking up, not everyone gets rain. Partly cloudy skies. Isolated pop-up showers are possible in the evening. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

WRTV

WRTV

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the low 80s.

7-DAY FORECAST

WRTV

Another round of showers/storms arrives Friday PM. Temperatures will remain above average through the weekend. Another potent system brings a chance of rain on Monday before a cool down toward the end of the month.

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