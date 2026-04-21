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Warm and breezy Tuesday, chances for rain ahead

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WRTV
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Posted

A weak cold front drops through central Indiana later tonight into Wednesday. Severe storms aren't expected in our area, but spotty showers build in the early AM on Wednesday.

TONIGHT

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Clouds increase as the night goes on. Spotty showers drop in from the north after midnight. Low temperatures in the upper 50s.

TOMORROW

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Spotty showers waking up, not everyone gets rain. Partly cloudy skies. Isolated pop-up showers are possible in the evening. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

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THURSDAY

Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the low 80s.

7-DAY FORECAST

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Another round of showers/storms arrives Friday PM. Temperatures will remain above average through the weekend. Another potent system brings a chance of rain on Monday before a cool down toward the end of the month.
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