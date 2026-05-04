Warm and windy Monday with storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — It will be warm and windy to start the work week. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. More rain moves in for your Tuesday with up-and-down temperatures all week long.

TODAY

WRTV

Rain this morning will be confined to the southern half of the state. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the metro area after the lunch hour and into the early evening hours as well. It will be breezy with winds out of the south and southwest gusting at times near 20 to 30 mph.

WRTV

Temperatures will warm up into the mid-70s, even upper 70s, in southern Indiana.

WRTV

The showers and thunderstorms we see later this afternoon and into the early evening hours may be on the stronger side. A marginal risk or level one out of a level five is in place for Indianapolis and points northward this afternoon and evening. The main severe weather risks will be gusty winds and the possibility of a little hail.

TONIGHT

WRTV

Spotty showers and thunderstorms continue into the early evening hours. It stays relatively mild with temperatures into the 50s.

TOMORROW

WRTV

Much of the day on Tuesday, we’ll see rain. On and off showers with the potential for some moderate to even heavier pockets of rain at times. No severe weather is anticipated. Due to the cloud cover and rain, temperatures will only be in the 60s for the afternoon.

WRTV

Rainfall amounts could be anywhere between 1 to 2 inches of rainfall. The higher amounts will be where some of these heavier pockets set up.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

Spotty showers will be possible on Wednesday. Temperatures drop into the upper 50s near 60. Much of the day on Thursday should be dry with partly cloudy skies but cooler conditions. Highs on Thursday will only be into the upper 50s. On Friday, we’ll see another chance for a few spotty showers with the temperature slowly warming.

By the weekend, it looks like temperatures will be much closer to normal with partly cloudy conditions.

