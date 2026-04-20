Warm pattern to follow chilly start in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — After we go through back-to-back below-average days, temperatures warm back up very quickly into midweek.

TODAY

WRTV

Another cool afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TONIGHT

WRTV

Mostly clear and not as cold. Lows in the low 40s.

TUESDAY

WRTV

Much warmer and breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible north of I-70 late Tuesday night before action attempt to shift southward.

7-DAY FORECAST

WRTV

Isolated to scattered showers/storms will remain possible into central Indiana through much of Wednesday morning. Then, a stray shower could linger into Wednesday afternoon. We stay in the 70s to even potentially 80s Thursday and Friday before another system moves in Friday into Saturday.

