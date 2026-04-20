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Warm pattern to follow chilly start in central Indiana

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WRTV
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Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — After we go through back-to-back below-average days, temperatures warm back up very quickly into midweek.

TODAY

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Another cool afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TONIGHT

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Mostly clear and not as cold. Lows in the low 40s.

TUESDAY

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Much warmer and breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible north of I-70 late Tuesday night before action attempt to shift southward.

7-DAY FORECAST 

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Isolated to scattered showers/storms will remain possible into central Indiana through much of Wednesday morning. Then, a stray shower could linger into Wednesday afternoon. We stay in the 70s to even potentially 80s Thursday and Friday before another system moves in Friday into Saturday.