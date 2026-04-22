Warm temperatures and scattered storms forecast for today

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) - Dry conditions this afternoon with sunshine and temperatures above normal. Temperatures continue to be above normal through the end of the week. Several rain chances in the next week, which will help our deficit for the month of April.

TODAY

WRTV

After a noisy morning, with rain and storms, expect lots of dry time for the afternoon. Sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. It will be a touch breezy throughout the day with wind gusts 15 to 20 mph. Not as gusty as yesterday.

TONIGHT

WRTV

If you are heading to the Indianapolis Indians game this evening, look for great weather sunshine and temperatures into the 70s. Overnight, a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Temperatures will be on the mild side in the upper 50s close to 60.

TOMORROW

WRTV

The best weather day of the week is Thursday! Sunny skies all afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the 80s. The normal high for this time of year is 66 so we will be well above normal. We’ll begin to see cloud cover increase late Thursday as a system approaches from the west.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST

WRTV

Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread on Friday. Look for a good chance for rain across most of Indiana. We’ll see the rain continuing through the first part of the day on Friday and gradually coming to an end and becoming scattered in nature late Friday afternoon. Some of the thunderstorms in southern Indiana could be on the stronger side with some gusty winds and maybe a little bit of hail.

A scattered shower thunderstorm early Saturday morning otherwise lots of dry time this weekend. Look for partly cloudy conditions Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the lower 70s. Sunshine on Sunday with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Another round of rain will be possible Monday and Tuesday of next week with temperatures into the 70s on Monday and into the upper 60s near 70 on Tuesday.

