Warmer days ahead with several rain & storm chances coming too

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures warm back up this week. The majority of days in the 7-day forecast will feature highs in the 70s.

TONIGHT

WRTV

Mostly clear skies remain in place. Temperatures won't be as cold as they were on Monday. Lows in the low 40s.

TOMORROW

WRTV

Partly cloudy skies. Peak wind gusts climb up to 30-35 mph. High temperatures in the mid-70s. Scattered rain arrives late Tuesday night as clouds increase.

WEDNESDAY

WRTV

Scattered showers exit early on. Partly cloudy skies remain. High temperatures get into the mid-70s yet again.

7-DAY FORECAST

WRTV

A warmer-than-average week continues into Thursday with highs pushing back into the 80s. Scattered showers and storms are anticipated late Friday into Friday night. Both weekend days will be in the 70s.

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