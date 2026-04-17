Warmest day of the week gives way to stormy weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — A warm end to the workweek is ahead before we track a severe risk into Saturday morning.

TODAY

Warm with plenty of sun. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TONIGHT

WRTV

Cluster of rain/storms slides into the state starting just after midnight. Reaches Indy metro closer to 3-4 AM. A level 2/5 severe risk for damaging wind is in place. Isolated tornado threat and hail also on the table.

SATURDAY

WRTV

Showers/storms expected with coverage slowly decreasing into the afternoon-evening hours. Temperatures will slowly fall once the front passes through. Highs in the low 70s in the morning hours.

7-DAY FORECAST

WRTV

Sunday is much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Monday morning may present a frost risk with morning lows in the mid 30s. We will warm back up quickly by next Tuesday.

