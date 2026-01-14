What is a snow squall warning?

INDIANAPOLIS — You may have heard a new term today - snow squall warning. If you were driving today and suddenly got caught up in white out conditions, you were likely under a snow squall warning.

The National Weather Service will issue a warning like this when there is a fast moving, wind driven snow system. This can create some serious problems on the roads.

Here is why we are seeing these conditions today.

A big factor is the strong wind. Forecast wind gusts could peak above 40 miles per hour today.

WRTV

There is also just enough moisture to produce some light snow. Our forecast models are picking up on a sharp line of snow moving through Indiana.

WRTV

Snow squalls are not big snow producers. That is to say, I don't expect much accumulation out of this. A bigger impact is visibility drops and winds strong enough to push cars around.

Stay safe today!