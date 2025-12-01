Winter weather advisory A county-by-county snowfall forecast for Tuesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Our winter pattern kicks into high gear with another chance for accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday morning.
HEADLINES
- Winter Weather Advisories in place for most of the state
- Accumulating snow expected overnight Monday into Tuesday
COUNTY BY COUNTY FORECAST:
BOONE
Winter Weather Advisory
Main impact: Tuesday morning commute
Snowfall: 1 to 3 inches
Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour
HAMILTON
Winter Weather Advisory
Main impact: Tuesday morning commute
Snowfall: 1 to 3 inches
Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour
HANCOCK
Winter Weather Advisory
Main impact: Tuesday morning commute
Snowfall: 1 to 3 inches
Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour
HENDRICKS
Winter Weather Advisory
Main impact: Tuesday morning commute
Snowfall: 1 to 3 inches
Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour
HOWARD
Winter Weather Advisory
Main impact: Tuesday morning commute
Snowfall: 2 to 4 inches
Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour
JOHNSON
Winter Weather Advisory
Main impact: Tuesday morning commute
Snowfall: 1 to 3 inches
Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour
MARION
Winter Weather Advisory
Main impact: Tuesday morning commute
Snowfall: 1 to 3 inches
Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour
MONROE
Winter Weather Advisory
Main impact: Tuesday morning commute
Snowfall: Up to 2 inches
Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour
MORGAN
Winter Weather Advisory
Main impact: Tuesday morning commute
Snowfall: Up to 2 inches
Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour
To see more counties, click here to be taken to our Weather Alerts page.