Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Winter weather advisory A county-by-county snowfall forecast for Tuesday morning

Several inches of snow expected into Tuesday morning
Winter weather advisory
WRTV
Winter weather advisory
Snow totals
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — Our winter pattern kicks into high gear with another chance for accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday morning.

HEADLINES

  • Winter Weather Advisories in place for most of the state
  • Accumulating snow expected overnight Monday into Tuesday

COUNTY BY COUNTY FORECAST:

BOONE

Winter Weather Advisory

Main impact: Tuesday morning commute

Snowfall: 1 to 3 inches

Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour

HAMILTON

Winter Weather Advisory

Main impact: Tuesday morning commute

Snowfall: 1 to 3 inches

Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour

HANCOCK

Winter Weather Advisory

Main impact: Tuesday morning commute

Snowfall: 1 to 3 inches

Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour

HENDRICKS

Winter Weather Advisory

Main impact: Tuesday morning commute

Snowfall: 1 to 3 inches

Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour

HOWARD

Winter Weather Advisory

Main impact: Tuesday morning commute

Snowfall: 2 to 4 inches

Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour

JOHNSON

Winter Weather Advisory

Main impact: Tuesday morning commute

Snowfall: 1 to 3 inches

Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour

MARION

Winter Weather Advisory

Main impact: Tuesday morning commute

Snowfall: 1 to 3 inches

Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour

MONROE

Winter Weather Advisory

Main impact: Tuesday morning commute

Snowfall: Up to 2 inches

Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour

MORGAN

Winter Weather Advisory

Main impact: Tuesday morning commute

Snowfall: Up to 2 inches

Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour

To see more counties, click here to be taken to our Weather Alerts page.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.