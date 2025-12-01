Winter weather advisory A county-by-county snowfall forecast for Tuesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Our winter pattern kicks into high gear with another chance for accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories in place for most of the state

Accumulating snow expected overnight Monday into Tuesday

COUNTY BY COUNTY FORECAST:

BOONE

Winter Weather Advisory

Main impact: Tuesday morning commute

Snowfall: 1 to 3 inches

Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour

HAMILTON

Winter Weather Advisory

Main impact: Tuesday morning commute

Snowfall: 1 to 3 inches

Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour

HANCOCK

Winter Weather Advisory

Main impact: Tuesday morning commute

Snowfall: 1 to 3 inches

Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour

HENDRICKS

Winter Weather Advisory

Main impact: Tuesday morning commute

Snowfall: 1 to 3 inches

Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour

HOWARD

Winter Weather Advisory

Main impact: Tuesday morning commute

Snowfall: 2 to 4 inches

Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour

JOHNSON

Winter Weather Advisory

Main impact: Tuesday morning commute

Snowfall: 1 to 3 inches

Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour

MARION

Winter Weather Advisory

Main impact: Tuesday morning commute

Snowfall: 1 to 3 inches

Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour

MONROE

Winter Weather Advisory

Main impact: Tuesday morning commute

Snowfall: Up to 2 inches

Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour

MORGAN

Winter Weather Advisory

Main impact: Tuesday morning commute

Snowfall: Up to 2 inches

Winds: Gusts between 10-20 miles per hour

