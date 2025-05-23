Weather looks to cooperate for most holiday weekend events

Clouds have bubbled up with the heating of the day. With a cold front sliding across the state, we can't rule out an isolated shower. Most of us should stay dry this evening though. Our breezy west wind will diminish as well. We're partly cloudy and cool again tonight. Temperatures fall into the lower 40s north and upper 40s south.

Following a cool start, our Saturday is shaping up to be a great weather day for your outdoor plans. We'll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds with a light NE wind. Temperatures stay on the cool side with highs around 70°. That's about five degrees below average.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected for race day. Temperatures start Sunday around 50° and will warm into the middle and upper 60s by the afternoon. The chance of rain impacting the Indy 500 remains low at about 20%.

Several weather models keep rain chances off to our SW Sunday. Others do bring in a few showers during the day. However, the best chance still remains off to the SW.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 47°

Saturday: Sun & clouds. High: 70°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower. High: 67°

Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy. High: 71°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast