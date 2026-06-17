NWS confirms tornado in Putnam County; no injuries reported

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A tornado briefly touched down in southeastern Putnam County, east of Greencastle, Tuesday night, the National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday morning.

The word came after the NWS said it had reviewed "enough video evidence of a ground circulation" in Putnam County to confirm it was a tornado.

Survey teams were expected to review damage in Putnam and Morgan counties, but have not indicated a time due to Wednesday's incoming severe weather.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office shared images of storm damage, noting several blown-over trees, debris, and structural damage to multiple buildings.

No injuries and deaths have been reported, though Putnam Sheriff Baugh said the incident caused "considerable concern."

"Watching all of the debris in the air just north of New Providence Church caused considerable concern," he wrote on Facebook. "It was amazing to watch all of the emergency services do what they do best, get things done. Too many organizations to list right now, and most were volunteers. Putnam County Proud."

Wednesday's severe weather is expected to come in two waves: A first round of storms rolling into northern and central Indiana mid-afternoon, and then a second wave the start of Wednesday night.

Both waves are expected to bring strong, damaging winds, with the latter bringing hail and possible tornadoes.