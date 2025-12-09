Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather whiplash this week

Switching from rain to snow
Tuesday
Tuesday
Headlines

  • WARMER WEATHER FOR TUESDAY
  • OVERNIGHT RAIN
  • BIG TEMPERATURE DROP AND CHANGE FROM RAIN TO WINTRY MIX

We will finally get a warmer day! Temperatures will land close to the 40° mark by the afternoon. if we can get there, it will be the first time at or above 40° since before Thanksgiving. This is short lived with a cold front expected to bring a wind direction change Wednesday.

Wednesday Wind

The temperature drop will take us from rain Wednesday morning to snow by the afternoon. Here is a snapshot from Truecast around Wednesday afternoon.

Rain to snow

Bitter cold air rushes in for the weekend. We are facing lows in the single digit range and highs in the teens and 20s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Gradually clearing. High: 40°
Overnight: Overnight showers. Low: 38°
Tomorrow: AM rain to PM mix. High: 42°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

