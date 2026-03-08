Week ahead brings temperatures swings and more rain

Today is clearly our pick of the weekend. Skies stay clear with temperatures in the 50s as we get ready for that later sunset around 7:45pm.

It's another round of nice weather with lots of sunshine Monday. It will be breezy though. Gusts around 35 mph are possible. Unusually warm temperatures make a return during the afternoon. In fact, we could very well set another record. The current record is 72° set way back in 1878. We're forecasting a high of 73° in Indy.

Most of our Tuesday looks dry with mostly cloudy skies and warm highs in the middle 70s. Late Tuesday we could see rain chances return along with the threat of some strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed much of Central Indiana in a Slight Risk (Level 2/5). We'll keep you updated on the timing and impacts.

Unfortunately, more widespread rain also comes our way late Tuesday through Wednesday. Another 1"-2" of rain is possible. Coming on the heels of our soggy stretch last week, that could quickly lead to more flooding issues.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 43°

Monday: Sunny & breezy. High: 73°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Storms possible late. High: 76°

Wednesday: Rain likely. Windy. High: 66°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast