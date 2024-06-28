Weekend starts with some storms, but ends with sunny skies

Warmer and more humid air has made a return. Rain is staying well off to our north at this point. We can't rule out a stray shower, but most of us are likely to enjoy a dry Friday evening. A few showers are possible overnight with lows only dropping into the middle 70s.

Our Saturday is likely to start with areas of rain and a few storms. There is a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) that an isolated storm could have gusty winds. Rainfall amounts don't look overly impressive. Most of us are likely to stay under a half inch of rain. However, with very high humidity, I wouldn't be surprised for some locally higher totals.

wrtv

Skies become partly sunny Saturday afternoon. It will be a steamy day with tropical humidity levels. Highs in the upper 80s are likely to feel like the lower 90s. If you can, it would be best to put off any strenuous outdoor activity to Sunday.

wrtv

The second half of the weekend is certainly the best! Humidity drops Sunday. We'll enjoy lots of sunshine with cooler than average highs in the upper 70s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible late. Low: 76°

Saturday: Scattered storms early. Becoming partly sunny. High: 87°

Sunday: Sunny skies. High: 78°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 79°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 87°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast